Sanjay Kumar appointed next Chief Secretary of Maharashtra; to take over from Ajoy Mehta

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government appointed IAS officer Sanjay Kumar as the next Chief Secretary of the state. Kumar, who is currently additional CS holding home and housing departments, will retire in February next year.

The 1984 batch Administrative Service official will take over from Ajoy Mehta who retires on June 30. Despite strong resentment on the part of the NCP and Congress ministers, the Maharashtra government has appointed Mehta as the Chief Minister's Principal Advisor from July 1. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has overriden objections by his ministers against Mehta to do the same.

Earlier, Mehta had received two extensions for his current position. He will be retiring on June 30.