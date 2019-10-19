Congress leader charges BJP-Sena with abuse of power

Mumbai: In the last three months, leaders from both, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, have been trying to suppress the voice of the opposition, said the Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson, Sachin Sawant.

“The BJP and the Sena have been threatening opposition leaders who want to voice their opinions, and many of them were also detained during rallies,” said Sawant at a press conference on Saturday. He also informed that opposition leaders were detained by local police stations when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was touring the districts of Maharashtra in the course of his Mahajanadesh Yatra rally.

“The BJP-Sena’s atrocities on the opposition and the common people highlights their complete abuse of power,” he added.

The ruling alliance has failed to recognise the real issues of unemployment, poverty, pollution, unsuitable town planning and environmental degradation, and instead, are busy distracting people with issues like Article 370 and the Balakot airstrikes, Sawant said.

“The ruling parties have lost the people’s confidence. They have failed to understand local issues and everyone is angry in the state. They will get their reply on October 24,” he asserted.

In the state, the BJP has already lost its confidence, which is why it has summoned its brass to campaign for a state election, while Sainiks are using the name of their party founder Bal Thackeray in their speeches, to garner sympathy votes, Sawant felt.

The Congress too has come up with a campaign song to draw voters, #PadaRe. It has also set up a voter helpline – 022 6839 1818. Voters can reach out to them if they face any complication on the day of the poll -- October 21.