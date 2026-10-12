Congress Infighting Over Nominated Corporators Intensifies; City Chief Abid Khan Seeks 15-Day Postponement Of October 14 Selection |

Bhiwandi: The selection of nominated corporators to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has triggered fresh discord within the Congress with city district unit president Abid Khan demanding that the process scheduled for October 14 be postponed by at least 15 days. In a letter to the Deputy Mayor and the Congress group leader in the civic body Khan has questioned the procedure adopted to finalise the party’s proposed nominees alleging that the district committee was not adequately consulted.

Fresh Dispute Within Congress

The latest development comes amid an ongoing controversy over the selection of nominated corporators, with disagreements now emerging within the Congress following a dispute involving the Samajwadi Party. Khan has called for the proposed names to be verified against the party’s officially approved list before the selection process moves forward.

In his letter, Khan has named Imran Ansari, Arfat Shaikh and Saleem Shaikh as the three proposed candidates whose selection he has challenged. He has claimed that the three are not members of the Congress and that their names do not figure in the official list submitted to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Party Approval Sought For Nominees

Questioning the basis on which the names were put forward Khan has sought clarity on whether the proposed candidates have received the party’s formal approval. He has argued that proceeding with the selection without verifying their credentials and the authorisation behind their nominations could undermine the prescribed party process.

Khan has maintained that only candidates whose names appear on the list approved by the Bhiwandi District Congress Committee and finalised with the consent of the MPCC should be considered for the nominated corporator posts. He has also stressed that the appointments should provide an opportunity to recognise committed party workers and those who have contributed to the organisation.

Preference For Dedicated Party Workers

The Congress leader has called for party membership, organisational work, prescribed eligibility criteria and approval from the senior leadership to be given due weight in the selection process. He has urged the civic leadership to defer the exercise so that the disputed names can be checked against the official records and the differences within the party can be resolved before the appointments proceed.

Seeking a minimum 15-day postponement Khan has argued that the additional time would help establish clarity over the candidates eligibility and ensure that the selection is based on the party’s authorised list. The demand has put the spotlight on coordination between the district Congress leadership and the party’s group in the municipal corporation.

The controversy also raises questions about the transparency of the selection process and the extent to which the district unit was involved in finalising the nominees. However, the allegations regarding the candidates’ membership and the authorisation of their names remain Khan’s claims and would require verification from the party’s official records.

With the October 14 meeting approaching, attention is now focused on whether the Congress group leadership will accept Khan’s demand or proceed with the selection as scheduled. Any decision to defer the process could provide the party with time to address the objections, while proceeding without resolving the dispute may deepen the differences within the local unit.

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