Congress Ignored Tribals, Left Them Out Of Main Stream Development: Rajnath

Raipur: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited east Bastar’s district Kanker and addressed a general rally on Saturday.

While addressing a rally in the tribal heartland of Chhattisgarh, Singh made serious allegations against the Congress party and said, after independence, the party shifted its priorities towards the public of the country, it focused development of its own men and kept the tribals neglected, as a result they remained left out from the main-stream of development, till the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government not made separate states in the name of tribals.

Corruption increased in Baghel rule

Chhattisgarh came into existence due to efforts of then Prime Minister Vajpayee, he said. He claimed that the Raman Singh government paved the way for making a developed Chhattisgarh. The BJP top brass leader alleged that in Baghel rule, corruption burgeoned by leaps and bounds. No major infrastructural or job orientation works were executed. Singh further said that people of Chhattisgarh mistakenly trusted Congress in 2018 elections because of some ‘false’ promises.

They are repenting of their decision now and are ready to show Congress door in upcoming polls, the veteran BJP leader mentioned. He further warned India's "neighbour" that if they promote cross border terrorism, a befitting reply will be given.

India has emerges as powerful country under Modi

“India has emerged as a powerful country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and our country is now not weak anymore”, he said."I want to tell our neighbouring countries, if anyone tries to cast evil eye on us, a befitting reply will be given," he mentioned.

