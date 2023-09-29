Congress Demands Arrest of Individual Glorifying Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin

Nathuram Godse | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress has demanded the arrest of Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte for glorifying 'terrorist' Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte is always engaged in making inflammatory statements and disturbing social harmony. He spews venom while speaking about the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Today, he insulted Gandhiji by printing the image of Godse on the report of the State Transport Cooperative Bank. He hailed Nathuram while stating that Gandhi, though dead," stated Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, demanding Adv Sadavarte's arrest.

Londhe: Tendency to glorify Godse on the rise

Londhe also observed that of late, the tendency to glorify Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, is on the rise and asked, "Why do such tendencies flourish during BJP rule? Why do people dare to publicly glorify the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi when BJP is in power?"

"Will Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis show the courage to arrest this person named Gunaratna Sadavarthe, who has been glorifying the 'terrorist' Godse?" Londhe further questioned.

"The BJP and allied organisations are time and again seen engaging in insulting the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi because they can't fathom that the nation gained freedom through the path of Ahimsa or Non-Violence. Such tendencies need to be curbed immediately," Londhe added, expressing hope that the government would take proper action in the case promptly.