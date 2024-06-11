Congress Delegation Led By Nana Patole To Meet Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais This Evening

Mumbai: A delegation of the Congress party led by the party's state president, Nana Patole, is scheduled to meet Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday evening. During the meeting, discussions will be held on important issues of the state, according to sources.

Nana Patole On Strategy For Maharashtra's Assembly Elections

Earlier this week, the Congress chief told ANI that the party has prepared the strategy for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning with full majority in the assembly elections.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Shows Gratitude To Estranged Uncle Sharad Pawar For Leading NCP For...

The Maharashtra assembly elections are expected to be held in October 2024 as the term of the current state assembly is ending this year.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party marginally improved its seat share in the state by securing 13 seats while the BJP dipped to nine seats from 23 in the 2019 general elections. BJP's vote share was 26.18 percent.