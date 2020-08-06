Congress attacks BJP-ruled MBMC after extensive water-logging

Youth activists of the local Congress unit launched a scathing attack on the BJP-ruled Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) after rains led to extensive water-logging in almost all parts of the twin-city.

Alleging massive corruption by the BJP in road-works compounded by shoddy pre monsoon de-silting operation work, which according to them was the primary reason for leaving the twin-city paralysed, the youth activists led by Deep Kaakde were seen floating paper pages printed with the BJP’s symbol to register their protest.

While several low lying remained submerged in rain water, more than 40 tree fall complaints were received by MBMC's fire brigade and disaster management cell.

As a precautionary measure, electric supply had to be discontinued in several localities. Apart from urban areas, heavy water logging was also reported from several villages in the rural and coastal belt of the twin-city.

However, the civic administration maintained that if incessant rains continue to coincide with high tide timings, water gets logged at low-lying areas.

The shoddy de-silting work has yet again exposed the unholy nexus between the contractor, standing panel members and officials to mint money by corrupt ways. The MBMC had shortlisted an agency to provide manual labour and mechanical equipment to de-silt 155 major and minor nullahs.

However clock-based pricing and shift wise systems have been opted to provide ample scope for manipulations in the billing system.