Congress, NCP, other parties set up front to protest CAA, NRC

Mumbai: The Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest here on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.

These parties have come together under a front, called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', which will hold a protest at the August Kranti Maidan here, a release issued by the front said.

It dubbed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC as "unconstitutional and discriminatory".

Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, the Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, Muslim League and various citizen organisations will also take part in the protest.