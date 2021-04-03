Cong team meets Maha CM Uddhav, seeks coordination among ruling partners

Mumbai: Sulking Congress party ministers led by state unit chief Nana Patole and party in charge HK Patil on Saturday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a plea to increase coordination among ruling partners and focus on the implementation of common minimum programme (CMP). They were agitated over Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s repeated statements about NCP chief Sharad Pawar to be made the UPA chairperson. The Congress delegation urged CM to ask Raut not to vitiate the atmosphere as the party has been one of the key allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Further, the delegation also brought to CM’s notice that Shiv Sena is not a part of UPA and Raut has not locus standi to comment on who should be its chairman.

A senior minister told Free Press Journal, “Congress wants due share in decision making and governance as Shiv Sena and NCP are dominating the show. Besides, Shiv Sena and NCP have a major share in the fund allocation compared to Congress. The delegation urged the CM that Congress should not receive a step motherly treatment in future. There should not be discrimination in the fund allocation.’’ He said the delegation also requested the CM to review the implementation of CMP.

The delegation discussed the BJP’s attacks against the Maha Vikas Agahdi government on a couple of issues including corruption, bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case. Congress party insisted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi should quickly do the damage control and revive the image.

Congress delegation also hailed CM’s role in the implementation of corona containment measures.

Patil pointed out that the Congress had some objections regarding the allocation of funds. “The delegation has urged at least two leaders of each party should sit together and review the CMP,’’ he said.

Earlier, on Friday Patil met the Congress ministers an Patole to understand their views on the present political situation and way forward.