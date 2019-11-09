Cong-NCP should form govt: Deora

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation, Congress leader Milind Deora said NCP and Congress should now stake claim to form the government.

“The BJP and Sena alliance received the people’s mandate, but neither has showed interest in forming the government due to their ongoing internal dispute,” said Deora.

He stated Congress and NCP received the mandate of sitting in the opposition, but now both parties need to stake claim, as the commercial capital of the country cannot stay without a government for long.

“The Congress and NCP can form govt provided the smaller parties support it from outside. Congress must not compromise on its ideology and value system,” added Deora.

On whether Congress is willing to join hands with Sena to form the government, Deora stated Sena needs to clear their stand whether they want to stay with BJP at the Centre. “No conversation can happen with parties if they are still with NDA. Sena needs to take a tough call if it wants to join Congress-NCP,” asserted Deora.

He added by not accepting people’s mandate and forming the government, the Sena-BJP have left Maharashtra hanging on a thread.