Congress MLAs reportedly flown to Jaipur

If reports are to be believed, Cong­ress MLAs are being flown to Jaipur from Mumbai to ensure they are not ‘bought’ by opposition amid the present crisis due to the stand-off between the BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation in the state.

According to reports, 15 MLAs have already landed in Jaipur in Air Asia flight. Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma and MLA Dr Mahesh Joshi went to airport to receive them.

The next batch shall be coming soon in another flight. There is a possibility they might be taken to Jaisalmer, Udaipur and other scenic locations.

Sources said AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey is leading the group of the MLAs. A few Congress officials in Jaipur have been asked to act as watchguards for the MLAs who will be staying in a private facility in Jaipur. Confidentiality is yet another parameter which has to be followed by them, as directed by senior officials.

Pandey said Jaipur is a beautiful city and these MLAs have come to tour it. We welcome them to Jaipur.