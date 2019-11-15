Confirmed: Mumbai is the worst city to drive in the world

Mumbai and Kolkata have been rated as the world’s worst cities to drive in the 2019 Driving Cities Index by European car parts retailer Mister Auto.

European car parts retailer Mister Auto, a part of the PSA Group, has released a detailed study on the best and worst places in the world to drive in. Among the 100 cities that the study focused on, Mumbai stands at the 100th and Kolkata stands at 98th position on the list.

The three main aspects considered by the study that impact the driving condition are Infrastructure, Safety and Costs, which were then broken down into 15 sub-categories.

The study has ranked Calgary in Canada as the best city for driving considering low congestion, fatalities and affordability. The other best places among the 100 for driving conditions are Dubai and another Canadian city — Ottawa. Bern in Switzerland and El Paso in Texas, USA respectively hold the third and fourth position on the list.

Other than Mumbai and Kolkata, Ulannbaatar, Mongolia (99th), Lagos, Nigeria (97th) and Karachi in Pakistan (96th) are the worst cities to drive in.

Osaka in Japan has been ranked as the best city to experience the least road rage, followed by another city from Japan, Tokyo.