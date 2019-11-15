This 9-year-old is about to get his Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering

At the young age of nine, most of us are still navigating primary school. Many of us haven't even thought about college or what we want to study in the future.

Not so much with 9-year-old Laurent Simons who is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TUE) in the Netherlands.

Frequently called a child prodigy or "simply extraordinary" he is on track to finish his degree next month. But he does not plan to rest on his laurels. Simons intends to join a PhD program in electrical engineering while studying for a medicine degree as well, his father told CNN.

Although it was not revealed which universities he's considering, many prestigious institutions from around the world are already vying for him.

Simons' parents don't know quite how he came by his incredible learning ability. He hails from a family of doctors and as his mother opines, "eating a lot of fish during her pregnancy" helped.

According to the CNN report, Simons enjoys playing with his dog Sammy and playing on his phone. And while this might sound reminiscent of many other youngsters, he also knows what he wants to do in the future: develop artificial organs.

Before starting his PhD, Simons plans to take a vacation in Japan.