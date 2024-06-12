Comrades Marathon: NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde Runs 87.6 Km In 11 hours In South Africa |

NavI Mumbai: Kailas Shinde, currently the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner has bagged a ‘back to back’ medal after running the Comrades Marathon in South Africa for the second consecutive year. Shinde, who found his passion for running a decade back, had first participated in Comrade Marathon in the year 2023 while he was the Joint Managing Director of CIdco.

Last year, it was a ‘down run’ 87.7 km which he had achieved in 11.6 hours from Pietermaritzburg to Durban while this year it was a ‘up run’ from Durban to Pietermaritzburg of 87.6 km which he finished in 11.10 hours this year. The marathon that happened on June 9, was started in the year 1921 to commemorate the South African soldiers killed during the World War I.

“The ‘up run’ is more challenging as it involves climbing of multiple hills. Since I am running Full marathon in Mumbai since last 10 years, I got fascinated with the ultra-run, then did 3- 4 ultra marathon of 50 km . I had initially registered for the Comrades in 2016 but couldn’t make it. Then last year decided to do it. I made up mind and discussed with family for support. After 15 days layover of Mumbai Marathon, I started the preparation for comrades marathon. During the first month, I started my practice with a complete 200 plus km run in a month and gradually added more kilometres till 300 km” Shinde said.

In the first month he succeeded in running 200 plus kms which he achieved by running in parts and eventually he ran full marathon of 41.5 kms. In the next month he ran for four days wherein he covered 30 plus km on day 1, 40 km in day 2 and 50 kms on day 3. In this manner he managed to run 300 km.

Shinde felt that the second part of his entire journey was much more fascinating as it kept him heathy, motivated, dedicated and disciplined. “I managed all long runs on holidays especially on Saturday nights by starting at 1 am and then finish by morning. Have also practiced by running in Lonavala and Parshik hill during nights. The running taught me be a more humble, compassionate, disciplined, team building ,completing mammoth task incrementally without being bogged down, perseverance, importance of time and enduring pain . And last but not the least, a drive to serve more efficiently and effectively,” he added.