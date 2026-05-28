'Complaints Ignored, Numbers Blocked': Kalina Citizens' Group Alleges Failure of BMC’s MARG System In H/East Ward | File Photo

Mumbai: Voice of Kalina (VOK), a citizens' group has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide drawing urgent attention towards the failure of the grievance redressal mechanism under the Management and Redressal of Grievances (MARG) system in H/East Ward despite the recent directions during surprise inspections across Mumbai that complaints received on MARG should be treated with utmost seriousness and resolved immediately.

In the complaint email to the BMC chief, Melwyn Fernandes from VOK has alleged that some ward engineers have blocked the VOK members mobile numbers to avoid responding, while assistant municipal commissioner Mrudula Ande is not taking actions to correct the situation, and have urged to conduct an immediate investigation in the failure of the civic administration.

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The Free Press Journal tried contacting Mrudula Ande for her comments on the allegations made by the citizens' group, however, calls and messages were not answered. This is not the first time there are complaints against Ande. Recently, BMC's works committee chairman Sangeeta Sharma claimed that Ande was arrogant and failed to be present for ward committee meeting and site inspection on storm water drains desilting in the area. A works committee meeting was also adjourned over this issue. Senior BMC officers also confirmed to the FPJ that there are complaints against Ande by for being arrogant towards junior officers.

Kalina resident, C J Pinto in an another complaint email also stated that out of numerous complaints filed, only one complaint relating to garbage dumping was acted upon, while the remaining complaints continue to remain unattended for weeks and in several cases for months, illegal banners continue openly in violation of civic norms, illegal hawkers and encroachments continue unchecked, creating obstruction, inconvenience and serious public safety concerns.

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