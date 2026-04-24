Complaint Filed Against Woman Who Confronted Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan For Traffic Jam During Women's Protest In Mumbai's Worli |

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed against a woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a traffic jam in Worli, after a protest march over the Women’s Reservation Bill led to massive congestion on city roads.

The complaint was lodged on Thursday by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, following a viral video showing the woman angrily questioning the minister over the disruption caused to commuters.

While speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Zen Sadavarte slammed the woman's behaviour against the authorities. She also criticised the woman's abusive language against the cops and her poor choice of words for raising the issue.

Later, she also questioned her intent for disrespecting Minister Girish Mahajan. Zen then said that insults towards the hardworking police officers and public functionaries will not be tolerated. She showed her complaint letter to the media, confirming the plaint filed at the Worli police station, and also urged the cops to file an FIR against the woman as soon as possible.

What Is The Controversy About?

The controversy erupted after an incident occurred during a BJP-led march towards the Worli Dome, organised to protest the non-passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. The rally, held on Monday, witnessed a large turnout, resulting in heavy traffic snarls and leaving hundreds of motorists stranded.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen confronting Mahajan and demanding that the protest be shifted to an open ground instead of blocking public roads. “Say what you want to say in an empty ground, get out of here, don’t stop the traffic. There are hundreds of people waiting,” she is heard saying. Visuals also show the woman raising her voice, allegedly throwing bottles, and arguing with police personnel who attempted to remove her from the spot.

The protest was organised after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, related to women’s reservation, failed to pass in Parliament earlier this month. While 298 MPs voted in favour and 230 against, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with opinions divided between public inconvenience caused by protests and the manner in which the confrontation unfolded. Police are expected to examine the complaint and take further action as per the law.

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