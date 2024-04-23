'Communication Is The Key': BMC Chief Calls For Increased Coordination Among Civic Departments

Representative Image | File

Holding the first coordination meeting after assuming the charge a month ago, new BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani on Monday instructed civic officials to increase communication among different departments to ensure smooth implementation of the public works. He asked the officials to hold a coordination meeting on one of the Mondays of every month to resolve civic problems encountered by the citizens. “It has been observed that some civic issues get delayed due to lack of coordination between various departments,” said civic sources.

BMC Faces Challenges Under Administrator's Rule Amid Coordination Issues

The BMC completed two years under an administrator’s rule on March 8. This has been the longest period when the civic body has no elected representatives in its 150 years of history. Iqbal Singh Chahal, Gagrani's predecessor, took over as the state-appointed administrator on March 8, 2022. However, the absence of corporators has resulted in a lack of coordination and delay in various civic work at the ward level, alleged citizens and former corporator.

BMC Chief Emphasises Communication And Timely Resolution Of Civic Issues

Gagrani is taking an update on various major civic works being carried out in the city. The Monday meeting was attended by all the additional, deputy and assistant commissioners, including all the head of departments. “In Mumbai, the entire area of one civic ward is larger than some of the municipal corporations in the state. There should be no disagreements between departments and the problems can be solved with communication and coordination,” Gagrani said.

In case of any complications, the issue should be brought to the notice of senior officials. The officials should ensure that the civic issues are resolved on time, he added.