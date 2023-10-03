Communal Tensions in Palghar's Dahanu, Boisar & Manor Eased As Police Intervenes | Representative Photo

Palghar: Communal tension gripped Palghar's Dahanu, Boisar and Manor after a few objectionable posts circulated on social media on Oct 1 and 2. Complaints have been registered against the accused and the police have appealed to refrain from posting provocative posts on social media. The issues were sorted amicably in Dahanu after the police intervened between the two communities.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused in Boisar and Manor. The matters were resolved after discussions with the aggrieved groups by the police.

Program organised for youths

The Manor Police Station had organised a program which was addressed by DYSP Neeta Padvi today which briefed the youth about the laws and actions about provocative social media posts.

The Cyber Cell of Palghar Police has issued a statement that states that strict legal action will be taken against all sorts of social media posts that create communal tension in the district.

