Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:48 AM IST

Communal forces trying to take advantage of situation: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra violence

FPJ Web Desk
NCP chief Sharad Pawar | PTI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar while speaking about the fallout experienced in Maharashtra over incidents of violence that took place in Tripura said that communal forces took advantage of the situation and the violence was uncalled for.

"I don't think there was a need for something to happen in Maharashtra or other states if something happened in Tripura. Some forces are trying to take advantage of the situation. I think they're communal forces, need to be vigilant."

On Friday, various cities in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some Muslim organisations protesting against the purported communal violence in Tripura.

These incidents were reported from Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

In Amravati, over 8,000 people had gathered outside the district collector's office on Friday to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community be stopped.

When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station.

On Saturday, a mob hurled stones at shops in Amravati's Rajkamal Chowk area during a bandh called by BJP, prompting the police to impose a curfew.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:48 AM IST
