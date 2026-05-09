'Committed Towards Rejuvenation Of Avestan Language & Address Declining Parsi Population,' Says Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju |

Mumbai: The government is committed towards rejuvenation of the Avestan language and to address the issue of declining Parsi population, said union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju. The minister, along with state ministers, policymakers, scholars, industrialists, academicians and representatives of the Parsi community came together to discuss cultural preservation, demographic concerns and the socio-economic status of Parsis in contemporary India.

National seminar organised by NCM in Mumbai

The national seminar, titled ‘Parsis in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Socio-Economic Pathways’ was organised by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) at Mumbai’s Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. The seminar was a part of NCM’s series of academic engagements initiated in February 2026 to deliberate upon the concurrent status of minority communities.

In his keynote address, Rijiju emphasised the enduring contribution of the Parsi community to India’s growth and development. He stated that the government remains committed to preserving the community’s heritage and socio-economic welfare. He reiterated the government’s commitment to preserve Parsi heritage and address demographic concerns.

Lauds Tata family and Parsis' role in industry and sports

He elaborated the government’s efforts towards rejuvenation of the Avestan language and measures to address the issue of declining Parsi population and lauded the community’s achievements, recalling how the Tata family sponsored India’s 1920 Olympic teams and how Parsis fielded the first Indian cricket team in the 1880s. He also praised the community’s immense contribution in building India’s industrial and economic foundations.

“It is not just about numbers, it is the impact that matters. The government values every community and follows the prime minister’s dictum of sabka saath, sabka vikas, which has been further strengthened with sabka vishwas and sabka prayas in the third term.” He also invited suggestions from the community that would emerge from the day-long seminar, including on the Jiyo Parsi scheme.

Panel discusses cultural identity and socio-economic status

A panel discussion on ‘Cultural Identity and Preservation among Parsis in Modern India’ focused on tangible and intangible heritage of the Parsi community, with deliberations on preservation of its rich cultural traditions, history, language, and identity. Another session on ‘Socio-economic Status and Challenges of Parsis in Contemporary India’ concluded that the way forward lies in a balanced approach of preserving identity while adapting to contemporary realities, strengthening internal support systems while engaging with broader national frameworks.

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Union minister of state for minority affairs George Kurian said, “It is important to recognise that the community today faces distinct challenges, particularly with regard to demographic sustainability. Recent discussions at the national level have drawn attention to concerns such as declining population trends and changing social patterns. These are complex issues that call for a thoughtful and coordinated response, involving both policy support and active community participation.”

NCM secretary stresses preserving pluralistic cultural ethos

NCM’s secretary Alka Upadhyaya highlighted the contribution of the Parsi community to nation-building and underlined the importance of preserving India’s pluralistic cultural ethos. “Over the years, the commission has remained engaged with issues concerning the Parsi community, including demographic challenges, preservation of cultural heritage and access to welfare schemes. These efforts are guided by sensitivity and a clear understanding of the community’s unique identity,” she said.

During the event, a Coffee Table Book on the Parsi community’s legacy, achievements and demographics was unveiled by the dignitaries. A compendium on Jainism, Buddhism and Parsis to be launched on May 19 during State Minority Commissions Conference in New Delhi.

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