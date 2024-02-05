Comedian's Viral Tweet Gets Him Deposit Refund From Landlord After Mumbai Police Steps In

Mumbai: A Mumbai based comedian, Kshyap Swaroop, found himself in a dilemma when his landlord failed to refund his deposit after numerous promises was being made to him. No option left, Swaroop turned to internet sharing his frustration and and seeking help. His post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), instantly gained traction, garnering over 7 lakh views and sparking a flood of comments offering advice and support.

Comedian Swaroop Explains His Plight

In his initial post, Swaroop detailed his situation, explaining that his landlord had requested him to vacate the premises before the termination of the lock-in period. Despite leaving the house in excellent condition, Swaroop had only received a portion of his security deposit back. Frustrated by the landlord's evasion of his calls and messages, Swaroop reached out for legal guidance on recovering the remaining amount.

Landlords are on a massive ego trip. Any help appreciated. This is @stonedkold. https://t.co/JEhugB6GQy pic.twitter.com/2bBRGjl2Cl — Kashyap Swaroop (@LowKashWala) February 2, 2024

The screenshots of Swaroop's conversation with his landlord showcased his attempts to remind the landlord of the refund and the landlord's dismissive response. In one exchange, the landlord simply replied, "Pls do what you have to do. Thanks."

Mumbai Police Steps In The Scene For Rescue

Social media users rallied around Swaroop, offering advice and solidarity. Suggestions ranged from asserting possession of the property to seeking legal recourse. Eventually, Swaroop sought assistance from the Mumbai Police, and his efforts paid off when the landlord finally returned the deposit.

Super grateful to @MumbaiPolice for resolving this immediately. I guess there’s still a silver lining to Mumbai. https://t.co/JEhugB6GQy — Kashyap Swaroop (@LowKashWala) February 2, 2024

Providing further details on the resolution, Swaroop revealed that after involving the authorities, the landlord claimed to have transferred the deposit. However, Swaroop's bank statement contradicted this assertion, prompting the landlord to swiftly rectify the situation. Within an hour, Swaroop had the deposit returned to him.