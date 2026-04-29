'Come Out If You Have Guts': Old Rivalry Turns Fatal In Dombivli Mob Attack; Father Killed, 14 Booked | VIDEO

Police tighten security in Dombivli after a father was killed in a violent mob attack linked to an old rivalry | File Photo

Dombivli, April 29: A shocking incident of mob violence rooted in an old dispute has sent shockwaves across Kolegaon in Dombivli, where a father was beaten to death while trying to save his sons from a brutal assault.

Police have registered a case against 14 individuals, including named and unidentified accused, while four persons, including a minor, have been detained. The main accused remains absconding.

According to police sources, the victims have been identified as Rahul Jadhav, his father Bama Jadhav, and brother Dinesh Jadhav, all residents of Kolegaon. Rahul and Dinesh Jadhav are reportedly associated with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party.

#WATCH | 'Come Out If You Have Guts': Old Rivalry Turns Fatal In Dombivli Mob Att*ck; Father Kil*ed, 14 Booked |



Reported by @AzmiJourno #Dombivli #maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kDmqlyvAfZ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 29, 2026

Provocative call before attack

The incident occurred late at night when the family was having dinner. Dinesh Jadhav received a provocative phone call allegedly from the accused, daring him to step outside with the words, “We are outside your house, come out if you have the courage.”

As soon as Dinesh stepped out, he was ambushed by a group of 12 to 15 men armed with wooden sticks and iron rods, who began assaulting him mercilessly.

Hearing the commotion, Rahul Jadhav and their father Bama Jadhav rushed out to rescue Dinesh. However, the attackers turned on them as well, launching a violent assault.

Father killed while saving sons

In the attack, Bama Jadhav sustained severe injuries after being struck with iron rods and collapsed on the spot. He was declared dead at the scene, triggering outrage in the locality.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Manpada Police Station against Sahil Sukhdev Jadhav, Mayur Kamalakar Patil, Vinod, Nisha Sukhdev Jadhav, Jayvanti Motiram Jadhav, Nisha Jadhav, along with eight unidentified individuals, taking the total number of accused to 14.

Police acted swiftly and detained four individuals, including a minor, for questioning. A manhunt has been launched to trace the remaining accused who are currently on the run.

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Police increase vigilance

Speaking on the matter, ACP Suhas Hemade of Dombivli confirmed the developments and assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved in the murder.

The brutal killing has sparked tension in the area, with residents demanding immediate arrests and justice for the victim’s family. Authorities have increased vigilance to prevent any further escalation.

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