Colleges, schools and weekly markets to remain shut till March 7 in Nagpur

Stringent curbs have been imposed in Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur, whereby schools, colleges and coaching classes as well as weekly markets will remain shut till March 7. Hotels will be closed after 9 pm and are allowed to function with 50% capacity. Further, the district collector has banned all religious, social and political events till March 7. Wedding halls will remain shut from February 25 to March 7. Marriage can take place at home in the presence of only 50 people.

The civic and district administration will soon declare new containment zones.

Similarly, in Satara, a night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 6 pm, wherein internal public transport, except transport on highways, will be closed. Night curfew has been imposed in Buldhana as well. The district collector has announced containment zones in the jurisdiction of Buldhana, Khamgaon, Malkapur, Chikhli and Deulgaon municipalities.

In the coastal Sindhudurg district, the collector has said only 50 people will be allowed in religious and tourist places. In the state's tourism capital Aurangabad, Municipal Commissioner AK Pandey has announced the closure of private and government schools and coaching classes in the jurisdiction of the city civic body till February 28. The Standard 5 to Standard 9 and Standard 11 classes will remain shut. Teachers can take Standard 10 and Standard 12 classes by adhering to the COVID-19 rules.

Further, the Aurangabad police has started taking action against auto rickshaw drivers taking additional passengers and for not wearing masks. The police will seize the auto rickshaw if the driver is fined repeatedly.

In Nanded, schools for Standard 5 to Standard 8 will remain shut. The district collector has urged people to strictly observe the COVID-19 norms and avoid crowding.

Furthermore, in Pune, the district collector has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut till February 28. The district administration proposes to earmark micro containment zones in order to curb the spread of the virus.

In Nashik, the district administration has launched a night curfew from Monday onwards from 11 pm to 5 am. A fine of Rs 1000 will be recovered from people not wearing masks.

These fresh restrictions have been imposed after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of a strict lockdown if people continue to flout the COVID-19 norms, including the use of face masks and sanitiser and keep a safe distance.