College to be set up for Marathi speaking students near Karnataka border

Even though the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments are engaged in scoring brownie points over border disputes involving Belgaum and adjoining villages, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has formed a high level committee to make recommendations on conducting educational programmes for Marathi speaking students of the area. A six-member committee, headed by the Vice Chancellor of the Shivaji University, will decide the venue for the proposed government college exclusively for the students from Kolhapur district along the border.

The committee will also decide the number of posts, financial requirement and infrastructure development to start the government college. The selection of land and the development of college will be a time-consuming exercise. Meanwhile, a sub-centre will be started on a temporary basis in one of the existing buildings of the state government, local bodies, the Shivaji University or Rajaram Government College.

The department of higher and technical education deputy secretary Satish Tidke has issued the notification.

The government proposes to start online courses from the proposed sub-centre for Marathi speaking students for the academic year 2020-21. The committee will decide the nature of online courses.