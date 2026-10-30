Collector Clears 40 Acres Of Encroached Government Land Worth ₹1,500 Crore In Six Months Across Govandi-Mankhurd Belt |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Suburban district administration on Thursday cleared encroachments on a prime 2 acres government land parcel in Deonar along the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR). The plot was alloted to LIDCOM (Leader Industries & Charmakar Development Corporation) but was heavily encroached by commercial structures since years.

Deonar Land Handed Over To LIDCOM After Demolition Of Illegal Shops

"We have demolished all unauthorised shops. The land has been now handed over to LIDCOM," said Additional Collector (Encroachments & Removals) Padmakar Rokade.

Thursday's action followed the series of encroachment removal drives undertaken by the collector office in last few months in Govandi-Mankhurd belt and along Sion-Panvel highway. The latest action involved clearing of 6 acres land parcel in Mankhurd, earlier alloted to Children's Aids Society. The land parcel estimated valued between Rs 60 to 80 crore. Out of six acres, around 5 acres was cleared last month and remaining plot, which housed residential structure, was cleared earlier this week.

Government Reclaims 40 Acres Of Encroached Land Worth ₹1,500 Crore In Six Months

Rokade said, "In the last six months, we have cleared government land of around 40 acres, which was heavily encroached by unauthorised structures. The total estimated land value goes to approximately Rs 1500 crore. The cleared land has been handed over to respectively allottees."

Some of the other government land parcels in the area cleared by the collector office's encroachment removal department includes in last six months include- 11 acres (housing 1200 unauthorised hutments) of land in Mankhurd alloted for Maharashtra Prison's department, 14 acres in Kurla scrap yard, Mankhurd alloted for Film City (Cultural department), 4 acres land below the Tata Power cables, where Garden and beautification project is proposed, and others.

Rokade said that the encroachments removals has been expedited following state government's instructions. "Apart from the ministers who are talking regular follow-up on actions, the local MLA have also written to the office to remove the encroachments."

The Govandi-Mankhurd belt is one of the most encroached areas in Mumbai, by unauthorised residential and commercial structures, and decades old slum settlements.

The officer added that soon action will be also taken on illegal slums and slums above the height of 14 feet as directed by the municipal commissioner.

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