Collective efforts will rid India of hepatitis: Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Mumbai: Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Sunday that just as polio has been eradicated from India, concerted efforts of the government and the people will help in elimination of viral hepatitis.

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, along with Maharashtra Public Health Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday launched the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program here on the World Hepatitis Day with an aim to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030.

“It is estimated that there are about four crore hepatitis B patients, while around 60 lakh to 1.2 crore hepatitis C patients in India. These patients are at a high risk of developing a liver-related disease and cancer,” Choubey said.

“With the continuous efforts of the health department and the support of the people, we have succeeded in eradicating polio from the country,” he said.

“Likewise, with the concerted efforts of the state health department, the central government, the municipal corporation and the cooperation of the people, we will be successful in achieving the control of hepatitis," Choubey added.

According to him, hepatitis control programs, like free diagnosis, treatment and medicines, are being implemented in a few states, including Maharashtra, in the country.

The campaign will be launched in the rest of the states very soon. “India is leading the world in achieving the goal of eradication of hepatitis by up to eight treatments,” the minister said.