Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Book My Show Files Complaint Over Black Market Sales Of Tickets

Book My Show Files Complaint Against Black Market Ticket Sellers for Coldplay Concert

Mumbai: A legal manager from Book My Show has filed a complaint with the Vile Parle police, alleging that tickets for the Coldplay concert were being sold by an unidentified individual through unknown mobile numbers, fake Instagram pages, and fraudulent websites.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified individual under sections 418(4) (cheating) and 419(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with a section of the Information Technology Act, on October 2.

Puja Mitra, 38, general manager (Legal Team), filed the complaint regarding the black marketing of tickets. Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ concert is scheduled from January 18 to 21 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Book My Show is the official ticketing partner for this concert. On September 22, at noon, Book My Show opened ticket sales for the Coldplay concert through its website and app.

The company issued warnings, advising customers to be cautious of black market ticketsellers and emphasising that tickets could only be booked online, with distribution based on booking IDs. Each transaction was limited to booking only four tickets. However, the site experienced technical issues, causing it to go down temporarily before resuming service.

Subsequently, Book My Show received several emails from a person named Ashwin, who requested a large number of tickets, which Book My Show refused. The company claims that Ashwin’s emails suggested he had promised several individuals concert tickets and had already collected money from them.

Later, Book My Show received another email from Arjun Singh, who shared information that tickets were being sold at inflated prices through WhatsApp chats. Along with the email, he provided the names and mobile numbers of 27 individuals, as well as details of fake websites and Instagram pages where tickets were being sold at exorbitant rates.

Upon realising that someone was selling the concert tickets on the black market, Book My Show approached the police and filed a complaint against the unidentified individual.