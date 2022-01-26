Cold wave, cold day conditions grip Maharashtra

After northwest India, the cold day, cold wave conditions grip Maharashtra too, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cold wave likely to hit north-central Maharashtra, Marathwada and other parts of the state for the next 48 hours. Mumbai and adjoining areas to witness a further dip in temperature in the coming days hints the weather bureau.

Sushma Nair, scientist IMD said, " The temperature in many parts of the state has dipped since Sunday. After the western disturbance passed by the Maharashtra coast, there is a strong likely hood of a cold day, cold wave conditions over north-central Maharashtra and Marathwada along with other places in the state."

According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

"Cold blast from the northern plains has travelled deep south to reach Madhya Maharashtra. The twin cities of Pune and Nashik literally reeling under cold wave conditions. Biting cold, which mostly gave amiss in December, has now swept the region with extremely low temperatures. More often than not, both the cities have precedence of dipping down to 4-6°C during January, albeit with some exceptions. In the meantime, the base station of Delhi recorded a low of 6.2°C and airport observatory Palam measured 7.4°C today," stated experts from Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster.

Skymet added: " Icy northerly winds have penetrated deep south, up to Madhya Maharashtra, moving past plains of chilly South Rajasthan."

On Monday the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory (which represents suburbs) recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius during the same period. The minimum temperature further dipped on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory (which represents south Mumbai / city)recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Mumbai and MMR temperature

Badlapur :8.9

Kalyan :9.9

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (Borivali East):10.3

Panvel :10.9

Thane:11.4

Diva:12

Dombivli :12.2

Santacruz:13.4

Dahanu:13.9

MiraRoad:14

Vidyavihar:14.5

Juhu:14.9

Chembur:15

CSTM:15.1

Colaba & Matunga:15.2

(Source: IMD and Vagaries of Weather)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 06:00 AM IST