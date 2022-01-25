German warship FGS Bayern departs from Mumbai- See Pics

German Navy frigate, FGS Bayern, on a return voyage from deployment in the Indo-Pacific, made a goodwill port visit to Mumbai from 21 to 24 January 2022. With a crew of about 230, the ship was on an extended operational mission.

On the ship’s arrival at Mumbai, the Commanding Officer, Commander (Senior Grade) Tilo Kalski, called on Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Western Naval Command, and discussed issues of mutual interest, cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

On her departure, the ship participated in a maritime partnership exercise with stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam in the Arabian Sea.

Over the decades, cooperation between India and Germany has increased in various defence-related avenues. This visit of FGS Bayern to Mumbai is testimony to the growing interaction between the two navies and their endeavour to enhance interoperability in the maritime domain. All engagements with the German ship at Mumbai were conducted observing COVID-19 protocols.

German naval frigate FGS Bayern (F217) docked in Mumbai on Friday even as the European country's Ambassador to India said the Indo-Pacific region was of utmost importance and emphasised on free maritime routes.

Germany's Ambassador to India Walter Lindner said his country and more and more European nations were convinced that the Indo-Pacific was one of the most important regions on the planet.

Sixty per cent of international trade goes through the Strait of Malacca and through the area, 50 per cent of the world's population lives here, 50 per cent of the world's GDP comes from this area, and three of the biggest economies - the US, China and Japan - are placed around this Pacific, the envoy had noted.FPJ photo

The ship was on an extended operational mission.

The German delegation headed by Commanding Officer of FGS Bayern Commander (Senior Grade) Tilo Kalski, called on Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff at HQWNC

Visuals from the meeting | FPJ photo

FGS Bayern participates in a maritime partnership exercise with stealth guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam in the Arabian Sea

Visuals from the exercise | FPJ photo

Over the decades, cooperation between India and Germany has increased in various defence-related avenues. | FPJ photo

Germany's Ambassador to India Walter Lindner said his country and more and more European nations were convinced that the Indo-Pacific was one of the most important regions on the planet. | FPJ photo

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:46 PM IST