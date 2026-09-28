Cockroach Janata Party Announces Oct 2 Shivaji Park Protest Over Election Commission Concerns

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke |

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janata Party has announced a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 2 from 3 pm to 9 pm, alleging negligence and irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

Party office-bearer Pranay Ahire said preparations for the protest are underway. The party has also informed the Shivaji Park police about the proposed demonstration. Police have not yet commented on the matter.

In a letter submitted to the Shivaji Park police on September 26, the party said recent developments had raised concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and its alleged impact on the country's democratic system. The party maintained that every vote is valuable in a healthy democracy and said the alleged functioning of the poll panel had raised questions about the electoral process.

According to the letter, the protest will be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the principles of the Constitution. The organisers said they would ensure that the demonstration does not create any law-and-order situation.

The party said ordinary citizens are expected to participate in the protest. It added that the use of microphones and sound systems would be kept limited during the demonstration.

The organisers further stated that details regarding the nature and participation in the protest would be communicated to the police from time to time.

The letter was submitted to the police by Ajinkya Shinde, National Organisation Head of the Cockroach Janata Party, who also expressed the party's expectation of cooperation from the police.

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