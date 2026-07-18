Cobra Spotted At Dombivli Station Ticket Window Triggers Panic Among Commuters, Safely Rescued | AI

Mumbai: A large cobra with its hood raised was spotted at the ticket booking window of Dombivli railway station on Saturday, triggering panic among commuters and briefly disrupting ticketing operations before it was safely rescued.

Cobra Entered Through Abandoned RPF Office

The snake was found at the booking hall window of the Ramnagar Booking Office on the station's east side. According to railway officials, it had entered through the rear side of an abandoned Railway Protection Force (RPF) office. A trained Sarp Mitra was called to the spot and safely caught the cobra without any harm to people or the reptile.

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Following the incident, railway staff informed the Inspector of Works (IOW) to repair and install protective netting at the window to prevent similar incidents. The episode caused temporary chaos as commuters gathered around the booking office. The incident has once again highlighted the need for proper maintenance of unused railway buildings and preventive measures to stop wildlife from entering passenger areas.

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