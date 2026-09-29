Coastal Road BMW Crash: Blood Reports Of Four Occupants Awaited After Week To Check Possible Alcohol Consumption |

Mumbai: The blood reports of all four occupants of the BMW car involved in the fatal Coastal Road accident on September 20 are still awaited, even after a week. The reports are expected to establish whether the occupants had consumed alcohol before the accident.

BMW Crashed Near Lotus Jetty

The accident occurred at around 5.03 am on September 20, when a black BMW bearing registration number DD-01-C-6302 was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali on the Mumbai Coastal Road. According to police, the four occupants had attended a party at Peddar Road before leaving in the BMW towards Haji Ali.

A police officer said that when the car reached the curve on the Coastal Road near Lala College and Lotus Jetty, it allegedly brushed against the railing before falling from the side of the Coastal Road bridge into an area where parking work was underway.

Three Killed, One Injured

The deceased have been identified as Dhairya Darshan Sheth (17), Aditya Jakasaniya (19), and car driver Shanay Gajjar (21). Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal (23) survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital.

All four are from Ahmedabad and were staying in hostels in Santacruz and Juhu.

Police said Oswal was initially unconscious but has now regained consciousness. However, he is currently unable to speak and is not in a condition to give his statement to the police.

The post-mortem reports of the three deceased have been received. According to the reports, the victims suffered multiple injuries and fractures, with excessive blood loss and head injuries, which resulted in their deaths. The police are now awaiting the blood reports of all four occupants to determine whether alcohol consumption was a factor in the accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/