CJP’s October 2 Jail Bharo Protest At Shivaji Park Lacks BMC Permission; Civic Body Says Application Yet To Be Filed |

Mumbai: Although Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2, following the Mumbai Police's denial of permission, the outfit lacks permission by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for using the civic ground. In case, the CJP applies for permission in next three days, the ward office will forward the application to the state urban development department (UDD), civic officials confirmed.

Application Yet To Be Received

"We have not denied permission. No one has approached us and we have not received any application for permission to protest at Shivaji Park on October 2. In case, we receive an application, it will be forwarded to the state government since non-sporting activities/events are allowed on the ground for only 45 days in a year, of which six days are with the state government to decide," said Yogesh Desai, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's G-North ward under which Shivaji Park falls.

While denying permission to the CJP to protest at Shivaji Park, the Mumbai police cited reasons including restrictions on gatherings at the ground, including a 2013 Bombay High Court order and a later Maharashtra government resolution. The police also said the organisers had not submitted the required BMC permission for using the ground.

Police Denies Protest Permission

Concerns were also raised over noise pollution and traffic congestion, with authorities pointing to Shivaji Park is a residential and silence-zone status and the presence of hospitals in the surrounding area. Mumbai Police has advised the organisers to seek an alternative venue and submit a fresh application to the concerned police authorities.

"If permission is required to hold a protest in Mumbai city other than Shivaji Park, Dadar, then an application for permission should be made to the concerned police station or headquarters. The concerned competent authority will take the appropriate decision in this regard," the Mumbai Police's letter dated September 27 states. The lett r signed by Senior police inspector of Shivaji Park police station is addressed to Ajinkya Shinde, National Organisation Chief of CJP.

Shivaji Park’s Political Significance

The park is historically known for high-voltage political events. Rallies like the traditional annual Dussehra rally by the Shiv Sena, political speeches by the BJP, MNS and other parties, other mass events Dr Ambedkar birth and death anniversary and many others which consumes the 39 days the BMC can permit, officials said.

It was on Sunday evening, Dipke posted on social media that Mumbai Police has denied permission for the CJP protest on October 2 at Shivaji Park, adding that such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. On Monday noon, he announced on social media that a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' will be held at the park at 4 pm on October 2 with hashtag SaveDemocracy and title 'Gyanu Must Go'.

Meanwhile, mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde on Monday took a swipe at the CJP, referring to it as the 'Congress Jitao Party' and alleging that the group is associated with the Congress. She claimed that the group does whatever suits the Congress and that the people are watching its activities. “They have their freedom to do whatever they want to, we'll do our work. The Janta is watching all of it,” the mayor said.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission, besides seeking action concerning the

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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