Ambernath Ganpati Collection Dispute Turns Fatal; Thane Crime Branch Catches Suspect Fleeing To Andhra Pradesh |

Thane: A dispute over money collected for the Ganpati festival allegedly turned fatal in Ambernath with a 29-year-old man being killed by an acquaintance police said. The accused allegedly fled after the incident and was attempting to travel to his native place in Andhra Pradesh when officers from the Thane Crime Branch’s Unit 4 tracked him down and detained him on a train near Kalyan railway station.

Crime Branch Tracks Movement

The Crime Branch claimed that the murder was detected within 12 hours through a combination of technical surveillance and information from informants.

According to police, a murder case was registered at Ambernath police station on September 28. Crime Branch Unit 4 was subsequently directed to conduct a parallel investigation into the case.

Suspect Planned Andhra Pradesh Escape

During the probe, investigators learnt that the suspect was allegedly planning to leave Mumbai and travel to his native village, Chittaguda in Andhra Pradesh. He was reportedly expected to board a train from Kalyan railway station.

Acting on the information, the police team began analysing the suspect’s mobile phone and simultaneously verified the inputs received through its informants. The team then mounted surveillance at Kalyan railway station and on an express train travelling beyond the station.

Police eventually identified the suspect on board the train and took him into custody.

Dispute over Ganpati collection

The arrested accused has been identified as Govind Ramlu Koli (30), a resident of the Old Balaji Nagar area in Ambernath West. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Dileep Madhiwal (29). Police said the two were acquainted with each other.

According to the investigation, money had been collected in the Old Balaji Nagar area for the Ganpati festival. Sandeep had allegedly questioned Koli regarding the collection and the money associated with the celebrations. Police suspect that the questioning led to a dispute, following which Koli allegedly attacked Sandeep, resulting in his death.

After the incident, the accused allegedly fled from the area and began making arrangements to travel to Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The Crime Branch team used information from local sources, mobile-phone technical analysis and surveillance at the railway station to trace the suspect’s movements. The operation was carried out by Unit 4 under the guidance of senior police officers.

The accused has been handed over to Ambernath police for further investigation. Police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the killing, including the exact sequence of events leading up to the alleged attack and the role of the dispute over the Ganpati collection.

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