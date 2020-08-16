Independence Day 2020: Maha govt made 29.50 lakh farmers debt-free, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under its much ambitious Mahatma Jotirao Phule Farmers' Debt Relief Scheme has made about 29.50 lakh farmers of the proposed 32 lakh farmers debt-free by depositing an amount of Rs 18,980 crore.

In his speech on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence, Thackeray said the government aims to make the farmers self-reliant.

The government hopes to cover the remaining farmers soon as they were able to get fresh loans during the Kharif season. The government has made an allocation of more than Rs 21,000 crore to cover all 32 lakh farmers under the scheme which was announced last year. The government had proposed to make the accounts of all 32 lakh farmers loan free before May but it was not possible because of the present coronavirus crisis.

CM said that the government this year has purchased a record 418 lakh quintals of cotton terming it unprecedented in the last ten years.

Thackeray said, amidst the present coronavirus pandemic the state government will focus on strengthening the health infrastructure. He informed that 150 testing labs have been started in the state while hospitals and medical colleges would be set up at various places.

‘’Health sector will be given the highest priority with a focus on providing quality health care and medical facilities in the rural as well as remote areas,’’ he noted.

Explaining state government’s coronavirus containment strategy, CM said Maharashtra was the first state to set up a task force of expert doctors at the state level and also in each district. ‘’Villagers and people were also made responsible by forming Corona Village Vigilance Committees. Tracking, tracing and treatment of people in contact with patients have been accelerated. Setting up of patient facilities in the districts of the state is in full swing. Even though the growth in Covid-19 patients has slowed down at some places, the government is resolved to win the fight against the virus,’’ he viewed.

According to Thackeray, since the unlock process started, about 50,000 to 60,000 industries have been started in the state. In the industry sector, MoUs worth around Rs 16,000 were signed with investors from 12 countries. To provide employment, the government has launched a portal named 'Mahajobs'. ‘’Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Kamgar will be the ideal of our state from now onwards," he opined.

CM said the government has taken a slew of decisions for the welfare of tribal population. The government converted 4.5 crore liters of milk into powder. The government will provide this milk powder free of cost to tribal children and women. The Khawti grant scheme, which has been closed for the last few years, has been started wherein the government will provide Rs 2,000 in cash and Rs 2,000 in the manner of essential items to the economically disadvantaged tribals.