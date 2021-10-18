CMAT notification to be released in Oct-Nov

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 is likely to be held next year between January-March.

A notification for the same is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency anytime between the last week of October and the first week of November.

This year, 2021, the exam was conducted in March because of the ongoing pandemic and a change in the exam pattern.

A new section was introduced in the exam - Innovation and Entrepreneurship - an optional section consisting of 25 questions for 100 marks.

This section will be retained this year along with the rest of the syllabus, consisting of four subjects – Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.

CMAT is a computer-based test held in more than 150 centres across India. On average, about 50,000 candidates take the exam. The authorities expect that the number will rise this year, given the drop in Covid-19 numbers across the country.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:09 AM IST