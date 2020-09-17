CM Uddhav Thackeray takes Opposition on board to restore Maratha quota

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state government will announce a decision on Maratha reservation in next two to three days. Thackeray, after the Supreme Court’s interim stay on Maratha quota in education and jobs, on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with opposition parties and explained to them that the government is exploring various options to give justice to the community. Thackeray sought opposition’s active cooperation and also appealed to the pro-Maratha organisations not to agitate.

Thackeray said the government will soon approach the apex court with a plea for the revocation of interim stay. ‘’Efforts are also being made to provide other facilities and concessions to the youths from the Maratha community. We will proceed only after consulting a senior lawyer to make a strong case in the Supreme Court,’’ he assured the participants. The state government is mulling filing a review petition or promulgating an ordinance to restore the quota and the benefits enjoyed by the Maratha community.

Wednesday’s meeting took place amid growing resentment among the pro-Maratha organisations and students as the admission process for Class XI, degree and vocational courses will have to be carried out again.

Thackeray said even though the apex court has upheld the state government’s appeal to refer the petitions challenging the Martha quota to a Constitution Bench it has stayed the quota which was quite unexpected.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis has assured the full cooperation to the government in its efforts to restore the Maratha quota.