CM Uddhav Thackeray rolls out red carpet for investors

The Maharashtra government, on Monday, signed MoUs with 12 companies with investment intentions of Rs 16,030 crore. The list of investors Great Wall Motors (Rs 3,770 crore), UPL (Rs 5,000 cr), ExxonMobil (Rs 760 crore), Ascendas (Rs 1,100 crore), Rackbank (Rs 1,500 crore), PMI Electro Mobility with Foton Motors (Rs 1,000 crore), Varun Beverages (Rs 820 crore) and Hiranandani Group (Rs 150 crore). The investors are from the US, China, South Korea, Singapore and India.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who participated through video conferencing, said the government will also sign MoUs of an additional Rs 8,000 crore in the due course of time. He assured the investors of a hassle free environment to do the business and carry out investments without red tapism and administrative wrangling. He rolled out a red carpet for investors.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Thackeray launched the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0, which aims to attract domestic and foreign direct investment in the state post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said the government has reserved 40,000 acres of land for new investments. The Master License will be given in 48 hours to all investors though they will have to seek environment clearance. He informed that the government will establish an Industrial Labour Bureau in the state.

The state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation also signed MoUs with the Geneva-based World Association of Investment Promotion Agency and US India Strategic Partnership Forum to bring in new investments in the state.

CII Maharashtra State Council chairman Arvind Goel said the kick start of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 truly conveys the government’s readiness for a post pandemic world.