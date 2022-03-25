CM Uddhav Thackeray launches app 'Maha Yuva' on government schemes, jobs

e-Paper Get App
The chief minister launched the app, 'Maha Yuva', at Vidhan Bhavan Committee Hall, an official statement said.

PTI | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched an app which aims to inform the youth about government schemes and employment opportunities available in the state.

Ministers Subhash Desai and Anil Parab were among those who were present on the occasion.

The application will have information in Marathi, Hindi and English. A graduate can create his/her profile on the application and upload details like his/her area of excellence and interest, the statement said.

"Based on the same, information on available opportunities will be provided," it said.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:00 PM IST