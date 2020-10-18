CM Thackeray to visit flood-ravaged Solapur on Oct 19

Mumbai: Even when the chorus is increasing from political parties and various organisations for declaring wet drought following heavy rains and floods, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the flood-ravaged Solapur on October 19 to take stock of the damage caused to the agriculture and private and public properties. Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days, while crops on over 50 lakh of hectares have been damaged.

Former union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will start his two-day visit in Marathwada region from October 18 while leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis would be touring the rain and flood-affected districts of Maharashtra from October 19. Thackeray has already directed the divisional commissioners and district collectors to immediately conduct panchnama of damage and provide early relief.

Thackeray’s decision comes a few hours after BJP attacked him for operating from Mumbai despite havoc caused by the heavy rain and floods in various parts of Maharashtra. However, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who has been extensively travelling in Pune and Solapur districts, strongly supported Thackeray saying that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is operating from Delhi. Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil visited flood-damaged areas in Sangli while Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the state government will provide all possible assistance.

Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar will visit flood-affected areas in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra on October 18 and 19.

Shiv Sena leader and Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission Chairman Kishor Tiwari said major kharif crops including cotton and soyabean in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions have been affected the most. He informed that the cotton cultivation was made on 42.82 lakh hectare, soyabean on 42.48 lakh hectare and paddy on 15.35 lakh hectare.