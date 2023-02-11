CM Shinde steps in as buildings near Navi Mumbai airport face danger | Representative Pic

Navi Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to NGO NatConnect complaint as residents of sectors 11 and 15 in Belapur alleged they are facing danger to their buildings due to blasts at the under-construction airport at the proposed NaviMumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) forwarded NGO NatConnect’s complaint to the Urban Development Department directing it to look into the issue. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief Rajesh Narvekar has also reacted by asking his senior officials to check.

NGO sent SOS to CM

NatConnect Foundation, which received several calls from people seeking help, had sent an SOS to Shinde calling for high-level intervention and measures to ensure that the intensity and frequency of blasts are reduced. “It is shocking that the impact is being felt miles away across the creek on the northern side of the NMIA site, causing cracks in buildings and threatening lives,” said BN Kumar, Director NatConnect.

Initially, the blasts were somewhat tolerable, but now not only the intensity but the frequency has increased, Agarwal said. “Our society members have been complaining about windows rattling, cracks developing in the walls, imbalance and cracks in floor tiles and loosening of plaster,” he said.

NatConnect Foundation took up the issue with the CM and the NMMC, requesting high level intervention to ensure safety of the buildings and the residents.

“Narvekar sent our mail to the city engineer, the planning department and Deputy Commissioner -Zone-1,” Kumar said.

“The blasts for flattening rocky hills have not only caused huge cracks in several buildings but created huge air pollution due to the dust clouds,” said Rohit Agarwal of Arenja Cooperative Housing Society.

The residents of Belapur and environmentalists held a silent human chain protest on January 29.

