CM Shinde: New Projects Worth ₹40,000cr To Generate 1.2 Lakh Jobs

The Cabinet Subcommittee on Industries has granted permissions to projects worth Rs 40,000 crore, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday, adding that the projects will generate 1.2 lakh jobs. “We have cleared projects in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Raigad and Navi Mumbai areas. They include the first electric vehicle and battery project [by Gogoro India] worth Rs12,482 crore at Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, while the proposed Gems and Jewellary Park at Mahape in Navi Mumbai too has been granted the status of mega project,” Shinde told reporters after the fifth meeting of the sub committee at the Sahyadri state guest house.

Gogoro proposed EV and batteries in Pune

Gogoro has proposed making electric vehicles and batteries at Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The company has also proposed to develop infrastructure for battery swapping stations. This is the first-of-its-kind project in India. The company has agreed to develop 12,000 battery swapping stations, which will add to infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Ether Energy, a well-known name in the field of electric two-wheelers, too had proposed production of EVs as well as batteries at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at a cost of Rs 865 crore. That project also got nod as a mega project.

Pinnacle Mobility is another company that got nod for its electric bus and battery project worth Rs776 crore at Pune. Apart from EVs, Pinnacle is expected to develop commercial vehicles with hydrogen-fuel cells. The project is expected to help Pune develop into a hydrogen-fuel hub, the official said.

Other major projects that got govt nod

Apart from these, the Rs2,700 crore project of Chemiserve and Rs2,033 crore project of Smartchem Technologies at Raigad; Rs500 crore investment project of General Polyfilms at Nandurbar; Rs544 crore project of Wipro Pari Robotics at Satara and Ganraj Ispat’s project worth Rs110 crore at Ahmednagar got the approval.

The Gems and Jewellery Art Promotion Council has proposed to develop Gems and Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai. The project will be developed on 21 acres of land where 1,354 business and industry establishments will open. The project is expected to attract an investment of Rs20,000 crore in the field of integrated facilities for the gems and jewellery sector.