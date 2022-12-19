CM Shinde: Maharashtra govt resolves to give justice to Maratha community

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Nagpur: Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the entire Maratha community strongly stood with him and he is proud about that. In his reply to felicitation by various Maratha organisations here, Mr Shinde said that the state government is resolved to solve the long-pending issues of the Maratha community, adding that the deputy chief minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis has also declared that the state government wants to give justice to the Maratha community.

‘’I am thankful for inviting me for today’s function. Even though I was felicitated after I became the Chief Minister, today’s felicitation is important for me,’’ said Mr Shinde. “I also feel lucky for my journey from a small worker to Chief Minister,’’he added.

‘’I worked relentlessly without eyeing for expectations. I faced several crises but I weathered such odds to reach at this stage,’’ he noted.

Maharashtra politics changed in June: CM Shinde

Mr Shinde said that a change took place in Maharashtra politics in June and a new government came to power which is working hard to resolve issues faced by the Maratha community.

Mr Shinde said even though the Supreme Court has cancelled the reservation in education and government jobs to the Maratha community the state government has fielded a team of lawyers to plead its case. ‘’The government has increased the financial allocation of the Annasaheb Patil Mahamandal and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) which are engaged in giving financial assistance and training to the youth from the Maratha community,’’ he noted.

In his speech Mr Fadnavis said after the new government came to power it has revived the closed schemes meant for the Maratha community. ‘’The government will continue to fight the legal fight for the Maratha reservation. The government will strongly stand with the Maratha community till it gets justice,’’he declared.

