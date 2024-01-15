 CM Shinde Hits Back At Uddhav Thackeray Over 'Dynastic Politics', Says, 'Party Seek Well-Educated Face,' On Son's LS Candidature
Uddhav Thackeray had asked people to end dynastic politics while addressing gatherings on his tour of the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Thackeray, right | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's statements on dynastic politics. Uddhav Thackeray had asked people to end dynastic politics while addressing gatherings on Saturday during his tour of the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, represented by Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde. Thackeray had also said giving Shinde's son a ticket was a mistake. 

Shinde explains his son Shrikant's Lok Sabha ticket 

Justifying his son's candidature, Shinde said, "It was the party's requirement in that period. The party was seeking a well-educated and young face to be fielded in the Lok Sabha election. It gave a ticket to Shrikant, and we won. Our party's tally increased." 

Shinde said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the country ahead rapidly, Thackeray's chief ministership, between late 2019 and June 2022, had taken Maharashtra back by more than ten years. 

Eknath Shinde hits back at Uddhav Thackeray

"That's why we toppled his government. Unfortunately, several infrastructure projects were stopped only to satisfy one's ego," he claimed. Shinde said Thackeray's allegations don't carry any value as the latter gets critical of institutions when a decision goes against him.

article-image

