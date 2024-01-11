 Anticipatory Bail Granted To Shiv Sena UBT Leader Hemant Palav In Case Over Objectionable Comment On CM Eknath Shinde
The prosecution argued that the investigation is in progress and Palav is likely to threaten witnesses if released on bail and will also not attend the trial.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
Anticipatory Bail Granted To Shiv Sena UBT Leader Hemant Palav In Case Over Objectionable Comment On CM Eknath Shinde

The Dindoshi sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Hemant Palav, booked for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A complaint against Palav was filed by a leader from the Shinde faction. 

Palav's claims

Fearing arrest, Palav had moved a plea for anticipatory bail. He claimed that it’s a politically motivated case as the informant and the applicant were from the same party. He said an offence is therefore not made out and his custodial interrogation is not necessary. 

The court observed, “I am of the considered opinion that custodial interrogation of the applicant is not at all necessary and warranted. Thus, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, I find that the accused deserves to be released on anticipatory bail.”

