CM Fadnavis vows 1 lakh houses for Matang community

Mumbai: While releasing a postal stamp on the great author and Lokshaheer Annabhau Sathey to mark his birth centenary, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced to build 1 lakh homes for the Matang community in the state. Sathe hails from this community of schedule castes in the state.

“Sahitya Ratna Lokshaheer Annabhau Sathey became the voice of the deprived. He continuously focused on their problems in his literature and writings.

During his birth centenary year, it would be the endeavour of the government to strive for their all-round development. Similarly, the government would give 1 lakh houses to the Matang community besides developing them,” Fadnavis said here on Thursday.

He was speaking at a special program organised at the Rang Sharada Auditorium, Bandra to commemorate the birth centenary. “The government will fully support and contribute to the efforts for the uplift and development of Matang community.

The Chirag Nagar Memorial of Annabhau will be completed soon. A film based on his life will also be made and requisite funds will be released for the same.

Implementation of recommendations made by Krantiveer Lahuji Salve Matang Samaj Abhyas Ayog for the development of Matang community will be done,” said Fadnavis.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “the central government has sanctioned the release of a postal stamp on Annabhau in just a week’s time. We will be always committed to fight for the development of the deprived sections.”