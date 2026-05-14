'CM Fadnavis Rode Bike With Expired PUC,' Claims Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad; Says 'Could Have Taken BEST Bus' |

Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after he rode a motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan earlier in the day, alleging that the vehicle used for the ride had an expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Fadnavis had travelled from his official residence, Varsha Bungalow in Malabar Hill, to Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point on a black Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle, accompanied by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar as the pillion rider. The move was reportedly aimed at supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and sustainable transport practices.

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Reacting to the development, Gaikwad shared pictures of the bike details showing the PUC expired on Jan 10, 2025. She also questioned whether authorities would take action against the Chief Minister if the vehicle indeed had an expired PUC certificate.

In a post on X, she wrote, “So ‘Expired Maal’ is ok? It appears that the Chief Minister chose a vehicle with an expired PUC for his #Austerity stunt. Will @rtomumbaimh01 and @MTPHereToHelp take action? Will the @CMOMaharashtra respond?”

Gaikwad Labels Fadnavis' Bike Ride As Mere 'Photo Op'

In another post, the Congress leader termed the bike ride a 'photo op' and argued that the Chief Minister could have taken a BEST bus instead to truly set an example of austerity and public transport usage. “How does the Chief Minister of Maharashtra swapping a car convoy with a motorbike convoy really help? A little bit of mileage difference is all?” she said.

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Gaikwad further criticised the state government over the condition of Mumbai’s public transport system, alleging that the administration had neglected BEST services and pedestrian infrastructure.

“If he really wanted to set an example, he could have taken the BEST bus from Napeansea Road and walked a few meters to reach his destination,” she wrote, adding that ordinary Mumbaikars continue to face issues such as reduced bus fleets and concerns over commuter safety.

Visuals of Fadnavis’ motorcycle ride with Shelar had gone viral on social media earlier in the day, with both leaders seen wearing green helmets while entering the Vidhan Bhavan premises. The Chief Minister had earlier defended austerity measures and fuel conservation efforts amid rising global fuel prices and economic uncertainty.

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