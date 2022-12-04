CM Eknath Shinde: Samruddhi Mahamarg will boost Maharashtra's development | File pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the formal inauguration of the Samruddha Mahamarg’s first phase of 520 km between Nagpur and Shirdi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis along with the officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation travelled on the highway to take a first hand experience.

Mr Fadnavis, who was behind the wheels of Mercedes Benz G-350d, with Mr Shinde accompanying him on the next seat, travelled Nagpur Shirdi distance in 4 hours and 45 minutes at a speed of 150 km per hour. Mr Shinde, who heads the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the nodal agency for the development of Samruddhi Mahamarg, said that the super communication highway will be a game-changer for the country and the state. He further added that it will boost the state’s development.

Proposed opening of the expressway July 2023

‘’The Samruddhi Mahamarg is the brainchild of Mr Fadnavis and it was started when he was the Chief Minister. It is a great pleasure to inspect this highway with him before its inauguration. Due to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the distance from 16 to 18 hours will be reduced to six to seven hours between Nagpur and Mumbai. The cities of Mumbai and Nagpur will come closer, and industries will increase. It will also help farmers. Many districts will be connected by this highway,’’ said Mr Shinde. The government proposes to open the entire balance stretch for traffic by July 2023.

‘’It will be moment of joy on December 11, as 520 km of the expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be opened for the public,’’ said the CM adding that ‘’It gives me satisfaction that the project has been named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. ‘’

NCP takes a dig at Shinde and Fadnavis

However, when the motorcade of CM and DCM entered in Jalna they faced angry protest from the local farmers who showed black flags to voice against the disconnection of power supply during the ongoing Rabi season. The protesting farmers made an attempt in vain to speak to CM and DCM but they did not stop. At the same time, the local people had gathered along the expressway and shouted slogans for the removal of Governor BS Koshyari for his controversial remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of older times.

Meanwhile, the NCP national spokesman Mr Clyde Crasto claimed that it has been proved again that Mr Fadnavis is in the driver's seat when it comes to running the Shinde Fadnavis government. He uploaded the video about Mr Fadnavis sitting on the wheels accompanied by Mr Shinde. ‘’Everyone knows who is in the driver’s seat in Maharashtra,’’ he noted.