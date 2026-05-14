CM Devendra Fadnavis's Official Residence 'Varsha' In Malabar Hill Brought Under CCTV Surveillance With 36 Cameras | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant move, the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, has been brought under CCTV surveillance. Officials said the swanky Malabar Hill bungalow, where CM Devendra Fadnavis resides, is the only official residence currently equipped with CCTV cameras.

36 cameras installed at approximate cost of ₹1.25 crore for security

For security purposes, as many as 36 cameras have been installed at Varsha at an approx cost of Rs1.25 crore. The project has been carried out by the home department, led by Fadnavis himself.

Although state premises such as Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan and other government offices have long been under CCTV surveillance, no residential premises of any state functionary had previously been covered by such a system. Now that the CM’s bungalow is covered under the system, a similar exercise may soon begin at residential premises occupied by other ministers. It was learnt that the ministers had been reluctant to install CCTV systems to maintain the privacy of their residences and visitors.

Installation initially assigned to disaster management wing

The task of installing CCTV cameras at Varsha was initially assigned to the disaster management wing under the relief and rehabilitation department. However, at Fadnavis' insistence, the responsibility was later transferred to the home department. According to a government resolution issued by the home department, the Mumbai police commissioner’s office carried out the installation work and the required funds were approved by the government.

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