CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Blackmail Case: Trial Delayed By 3 Years As Forensic Report Of Seized Devices Remains Pending

CM Devendra Fadnavis Wife Blackmail Case: Trial Delayed For 3 Years As Forensic Report Of Seized Devices Remains Pending |

Mumbai: Three years after the registration of a criminal complaint against two accused for allegedly blackmailing chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta, the trial could not commence as the key evidence - forensic analysis report of the electronic devices seized, is still not submitted before the court.

On Friday, the case was scheduled for framing of charges against the accused - bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha. However, since the forensic report is still not submitted before the court, the hearing had to be further deferred to October.

Police Await Report Of Multiple Seized Electronic Devices

According to the prosecution case, Aniksha befriended the complainant – Amruta posing as a fashion designer in 2021. Later, it is claimed that Aniksha offered to pass on information about cricket bookies to her for monetary benefits. The prosecution says that complainant stopped communicating with the accused after this. It is alleged that Aniksha further offered the complainant a bribe of Rs 1 crore in exchange for clearing her father of all charges, because of which the accused was blocked from accessing the complainant by phone. The complainant claimed that a few days later, Aniksha shared audio video clippings and began blackmailing her and demanded money. A case was lodged against the accused after this.

It is to note that in August 2025, the court had rejected the plea of Aniksha seeking return of all her electronic gadgets seized by the police at the time of investigation. The court in its order, however, had directed the prosecution to write to the forensic lab to expedite the process for analysing the seized devices.

Also, the investigating agency had also written to the lab for the report, to which the forensic lab responded on August 7, 2024 saying, “considering the pendency of the matter and lack of sufficient manpower for analysis for electronic gadgets the material including 2 tabs, 10 sim cards, 9 mobile phones, 2 dongles, 1 router, 1 DVD, 2 memory cards and 2 pen drives, yet been under taken for analysis therefore even if the said articles are on priority basis are taken in analysis some sufficient time is required for making the analysis report for FSL.” Even after two years of assuring to take up the case on priority, the report is still not submitted.

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